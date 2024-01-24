A Galway deputy is calling on Minister McConilogue and his department to immediately pay what’s owed to farmers, since last year under the Acres Scheme.

Tuam based Independent deputy Sean Canney says farmers who were sold on the idea of ACRES as a scheme to provide them with supports and the promise of payment in 2023, are still waiting to see their money.

64,000 farmers nationally, including many in this region, are affected by the delay and their cash flow is severely affected.

Cllr Canney spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the duty of the Minister to deliver as promised…