An Taibhdhearc, the National Irish Language Theatre, is seeking to expand its voluntary board of Directors with dedicated, enthusiastic, and creative persons who share a passion for Irish language theatre development.

An iconic Irish language cultural institution, An Taibhdhearc is close to reaching its centenary milestone and it has held a significant and special place in the imagination of Irish speakers across the island of Ireland and the world, since its foundation in 1928. From its renowned home in the heart of the bilingual city of Galway, An Taibhdhearc has created and supported artistic endeavour across a myriad of artforms attracting recognition at home and abroad.

New Board members are being invited to join an already dynamic and progressive board. Invitations are extended to interested persons from across the island of Ireland and internationally. The ability to conduct all Board business through the Irish language is a requirement, as is some level of experience in the arts sector.

The Board seeks to recruit a Treasurer, therefore applicants with skills in accountancy and/or financial planning are welcome. Board members with skills in the areas of marketing and communications, business development and law or a combination of such skillsets are also sought for the Board of An Taibhdhearc.

Nevertheless, all interested people are encouraged to apply as a wide range of skills and experience enrich the Board. The length of term is four years with an annual schedule of six board meetings.

“An Taibhdhearc is a special place with magic in the walls. It is a great privilege and a great responsibility to be the custodians of such an important cultural institution, and we look forward to welcoming onto the Board more people who want to share this privilege and responsibility.” Dr Siobhán Nic Fhlannchadha, Chairperson.

Interested parties are asked to submit a CV and one-page cover letter outlining their relevant experience and skills, as well as reasons for wanting to join the board of AnTaibhdhearc. Applications should be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by close of business on Thursday 29 February 2024.The requirements for Board Member applicants can be found on the An Taibhdhearc website.

The Board of An Taibhdhearc is an equal opportunities Board and applications from all sections of the community are welcome.

