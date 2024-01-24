A Sligo councillor says that until a new garda station is constructed in the town, there is no space to established an armed support unit.

Councillor Thomas Walsh says the closest armed support unit to Sligo is in Ballyshannon.

There has been many questions raised recently regarding the accessibility of Sligo Garda station, saying the current station is not fit for purpose.

The Fine Gael Councillor says a report needs to be carried out as a matter of urgency, so a plan can be put in place to establish an armed support unit in the new divisional headquarters.

Councillor Walsh has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....