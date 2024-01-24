Zero Vehicles Emissions Ireland (ZEVI) and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) have announced the county winners of ZEVI’s EV Dealership of the Year Awards 2024, with Connolly's Audi Ballina announced as Mayo’s winner.

Now in their third year, these awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in Ireland.

In total, 134 car dealerships from 23 counties participated in the awards, up from 124 dealerships in 2023. Funded by ZEVI, these SEAI-administered awards recognise dealerships working to build consumer understanding and experience of EVs and ultimately their roll-out on Irish roads.

Participating car dealers were assessed through a mystery shopping exercise where they were scored on factors including EV prominence in the showroom, salesperson knowledge of EVs, and overall sales approach. Other evaluation areas included EV training, sales trends, and the dealership’s website.

Connolly's Audi Ballina are now on the shortlist for the regional awards which will be announced at this year’s Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) Annual Dinner taking place on February 22.

One of the four regional winners will then be announced the overall national winner at the SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 20 – 21, 2024.