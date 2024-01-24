The INMO says the HSE and the Government are solely to blame for dangerous and record levels of overcrowding in hospitals.

654 people are waiting for beds nationwide today, with the figure standing at 640 yesterday, and 592 on Monday.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding today, with 110 patients on trolleys.

University Hospital Galway is among the most overcrowded nationwide, with 65 patients waiting for admission.

34 patients are waiting for a bed at Sligo University Hospital and 25 at Mayo University Hospital.

5 patients are waiting for a bed at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Colm Porter from the INMO says not enough is being done to ease the crisis....