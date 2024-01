Westnet have confirmed their broadband network has been restored.

It comes following power outages throughout the region as a result of storm Isha which had knock-on effects on fibre exchanges and cabinets.

Westnet say their broadband network is back online and is asking customers to reboot routers if connections are not working.

If anyone is having any further issues they can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .