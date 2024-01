ESB Networks says it could be the end of this week before some customers have their electricity supply restored.



Over 230 thousand premises had their power cut during Storm Isha, its been restored to all but 57 thousand.



Repair crews have been out again since first light today.

Siobhan Wynne, ESB Regional Manager, spoke to Rian Bailey this lunchtime.

She has this advice for people ahead of this evening’s storm, and on the current power outages: