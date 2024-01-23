The man who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on the N17 between Claremorris and Balindine on Sunday evening has been named locally.

According to the Irish Independent, Jimmy Rowe, a resident of Tuam in County Galway, lost his life when travelling home after visiting his family in Longford where he was originally from.

The tragedy occurred at approximately 6:15pm on Sunday evening during treacherous road conditions due to Storm Isha.

Mr Rowe lived in Kilcloghans, outside Tuam, with his partner.

He will repose at 161 Cloghrán, Kilcloghans, Tuam tomorrow evening from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, and again on Thursday in Ballymahon (No. 10 Slí Na Móna) from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral mass takes place on Friday at 12 noon in St Matthew’s Church, Ballymahon with burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the St Matthew’s Church Ballymahon Facebook page.

May he Rest in Peace.