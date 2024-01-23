People in the Ballina area are being encouraged to have their voices heard, as a number of plans are currently on public display.

Ballina’s Local Area Plan and Local Transport Plan are currently on public display, and will remain open for submissions until February 8.

Meanwhile, expressions of interest are being sought for businesses wishing to relocate to the new Innovation Quarter in the town.

Submissions for General Municipal Allocation Funding for voluntary groups is open countrywide.

Councillor Mark Duffy told Alannah Nolan more about all the plans open for the public to have their say: