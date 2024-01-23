A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for counties Mayo, Galway and Donegal this evening on account of Storm Jocelyn.

All three will see the warning come into play at 6:00pm this evening, lasting until midnight for Mayo and Galway, and until 2:00am tomorrow morning for Donegal.

Very strong southwest to west winds are expected with severe and damaging gusts.

From 12 noon today, a Status Yellow Wind Warning will be introduced for counties Mayo, Galway, Clare and Kerry until 2:00am, and also for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal until 5:00am.

Another Yellow Wind Warning for Roscommon, Leinster Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford begins at 5:00pm this evening, lasting until 2:00am.