A decision is awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on whether or not to charge a man arrested for questioning following the death in Westport last September of a 60-year-old man.

Peter McDermott, a native of the Manorhamilton area of Co. Leitrim, who was living in Westport with his wife and daughter, died at Mayo University Hospital from injuries received in a late night incident in Westport.

A young man in his twenties was questioned in connection with the incident but was afterwards released.

Garda Inspector Denis Harrington told a preliminary inquest hearing that a file has been sent to the DPP on the matter and the DPP’s directions are awaited.

The DPP will decide whether anybody is to be charged in connection with the death of the building contractor and, if so, what the charges should be.

Pat O’Connor, Coroner for the District of Mayo, adjourned the inquest to a later date pending the outcome of the garda investigations.

The inquest hearing took place at Swinford Courthouse.