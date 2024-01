Students in Galway are not feeling the benefit of the current Government Housing Policy.

That's according to the University of Galway Students' Union.

They say the lack of accommodation is forcing students into the private rental market, which is largely unregistered and unregulated.

19% of college goers in the city are also living in digs.

Students Union President Dean Kenny says they're at risk of exploitation:

(pic University of Galway SU)