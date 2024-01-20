House prices have gone up by an average of 4% nationwide in the last year.

The Irish Independent has released its 'How Much Is Your House Worth 2024' guide, which details housing trends in every county in Ireland.

The highest increases came in Limerick - outside of the city - which saw prices go up by 15%, while in Wexford they dropped by 2%.

In comparison, average prices in Mayo are €255,000, up 10% on last year.

Average prices in Galway City are €387,000, up 5% on last year, while there was a 10% rise to €270,000 in the county prices.

When looking at Sligo, average prices are €215,000, up 3% on last year.

The average prices in Roscommon are €258,000, unchanged from last year.

Irish Independent Property Editor, Mark Keenan, says people in some counties are buying old pubs with a home attached to them: