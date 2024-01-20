The funeral will take place today of a woman from the Kiltimagh area who died following a road collision on Tuesday morning last on the N17 near Milltown.

Teresa Sweeney from Treenagleragh, Kiltimagh, died in the incident.

She was a passenger in a car which was involved in the collision with two other vehicles.

She is fondly remembered in her community as a fun loving, kind and gentle lady.

Teresa was predeceased by her husband Paddy.

Funeral Mass takes place today in the Church of the Holy Family, Kiltimagh at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.