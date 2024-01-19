The application for modular housing at Castlemacgarrett House has been withdrawn by the owner.

This news has been confirmed by Castlemacgarrett House to Midwest Radio News this afternoon.

It has been confirmed that no modular housing will be erected on the site.

Furthermore, Castlemacgarrett House have confirmed that they have lodged an application with the Department of Housing and Local Government for the accommodation of Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection in Castlemacgarrett House.

This is the statement we received from Castlemacgarrett House in the last hour:

"We wish to make the following statement to clarify matters reported on various media platforms,concerning Castlemacgarrett House, Claremorris, Co Mayo.

"We made an application for the use of the grounds of Castlemacgarrett House as a site for modular housing for Ukrainian families fleeing the war in Ukraine.

"After further consultation with public representatives in Mayo and taking consideration into views expressed locally,it is clear opinion does not support modular housing at Castlemacgarrett House. Therefore the application for modular housing at Castlemacgarrett House has been withdrawn and no modular housing will be erected there.

"We can further confirm that we have lodged an application with the Department of Housing and Local Government for the accommodation of Ukrainian Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection in Castlemacgarrett House.

"We have considerable experience in construction, and renovation of historic buildings in critical need of renovation. At present the property is in a derelict condition. This building is in dire need of rescue and, save for the proposed works, this building would slip further into dereliction. The proposed works will require significant investment and we estimate it will be completed over a 12 – 18-month timeline. The renovation will benefit the local community.

"Castlemacgarrett House is a Protected Structure and is listed on the Record of Protected Structures. All works undertaken at the property will be completed in conjunction with the relevant departments, including the Heritage & Conservation Department of Mayo County Council.

"Although historic buildings are exempt from planning permission due to the emergency nature of the intended use, there remains a rigorous process in place which includes but is not limited to, a clear and agreed restoration program for the main building, mechanical and electrical refit compliance and certification, fire safety regulatory compliance and certification, compliance with part M and F of the Building Regulations and ultimately a certificate of compliance on completion which confirms that the buildings are compliant with all relevant building regulations.

"These works aim to both provide accommodation and protect and safeguard the building for future generations to enjoy.

"The current site works referenced in recent publications are remedial in nature and are purely to halt any further harm to the fabric of the building.

"Our ambition for Castlemacgarrett Housecan only be achieved with buy-in from the local communities, local residents, interest groups and sports clubs etc.In due course we will call a meeting with local representatives, residents, Chamber of Commerce, sports and interests groups requesting their direct engagement.

"We shall work closely with County Council to manage and ensure minimal strain on local services.

We will keep the community updated on further developments as they unfold."

(picture - National Inventory of Architectural Heritage)