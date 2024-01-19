A couple from county Sligo will appear in this weekend’s episode of RTÉ’s Room to Improve.

In episode 3, Dermot Bannon and Claire Irwin meet Sandra and Daniel Davey who are both originally from South Sligo.

Now living in Knocklyon in Dublin, they bought their dream home over four years ago.

However they have encountered a leak in the conservatory of the house, which was added by the previous owner.

As a result, the house is so cold that Sandra, Daniel and their two young children spend most of their time in the front room.

Hoping to make their home more liveable, the Daveys are also looking to increase energy efficiency.

The episode airs this Sunday at 9:30pm on RTÉ One and will also be available on the RTÉ Player.

(pic RTÉ)