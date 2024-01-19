Farmers in County Galway are being sought as extras for a film that is being shot in Gort Mart on Thursday next (January 25).

Maglite Films are looking for older “farmers and farmer types” to appear in several scenes, as part of the production of ‘Where The Old Man Lives’, starring Michael Harding and Ruth McCabe.

This short film, according to Agriland, delves into the life of Michael who is an elderly farmer living in rural Ireland.

Among the themes explored in the production will be rural isolation, as well as resilience and rural theft in a lonesome setting.

Filming takes place next Wednesday to Saturday in Gort and also takes place in an old building in the area which was intended for the use of a nursing home.

If you would like to have your claim to fame or just to help out the creative project then you can contact Maglite Films.

Details can be found online.

(Photo source: Ruaidhrí Hallinan)