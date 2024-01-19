Uisce Eireann says its teams are working this morning to restore supply to all customers impacted by the overnight outage in Foxford.

It’s expected we will have a normal water supply returned to Belass and Rinnaney this afternoon.

In the meantime, we urge all customers in the Foxford area to conserve water. We ask that people not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and to check outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turn off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.