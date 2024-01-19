Last week, there were days when there were in excess of 40 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Mayo University Hospital, but that situation has improved significantly this week, and it’s hoped that will continue. That’s according to the General Manager of the hospital Catherine Donohoe.

Catherine says on average this week there were less than a handful of patients on trolleys waiting for admission. She acknowledges that there is a capacity issue at the Castlebar facility and that more beds are needed to meet demand, nonetheless, she says major efforts are underway to manage the situation effectively until such time as the additional beds are delivered.

The opening of the Acute Medical Assessment Unit at the hospital is a major factor in the significant reduction in patients on trolleys this week, according to Catherine.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley spoke to Catherine about the overcrowding at the Emergency Department of the Castlebar hospital since Christmas, and how it is being addressed…