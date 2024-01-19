This afternoon the sod will be turned on a major new manufacturing plant in Athenry.

The US multinational company, Dexcom, is locating its first European plant in the Galway town and 1,000 permanent new jobs are set to be created.

Dexcom manufactures high-tech diabetes equipment and 2.3 million adults and children world-wide use the company’s equipment daily.

The Athenry development is estimated to represent an investment of €300m to this region.

Dexcom has also announced a 12 year naming-rights partnership with Connacht Rugby. From today “The Sportsground” will be known as “Dexcom Stadium”, the home of Connacht Rugby since 1927.

The Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Dexcom is Mayo native, Barry Regan and he will be joined by Minister Simon Coveney and Minister of State Dara Calleary at the sod-turning ceremony at 3pm this afternoon in Athenry.

Barry is inviting applicants to take up the 1,000 jobs on offer over the next two and a half years at the plant.

This lunchtime Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley congratulated Barry on the company's major new investment in the region…