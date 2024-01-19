The Saw Doctors will play an exclusive Dublin concert at Fairview Park on Saturday 29th June (subject to licence).

The Fairview Park concert is part of a trio of Summer outdoor shows for The Saw Doctors with the Tuam shams lined up to play Central Park in New York on July 17 and Manchester Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

After a five-year break from touring, The Saw Doctors staged a comeback last year with sold-out shows in London at Hammersmith Apollo, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom and two homecoming shows in Tuam where they played to 10,000 people in St. Jarlath’s Arena.

They are powered by song writers Davy Carton (vocals) and Leo Moran (guitar) with a band line-up including former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite on saxophone, Rickie O’Neill, drums Will Merrigan, bass guitar, Kieran Duddy, keyboards and Noelie McDonnell, backing vocals.

Discovered by Mike Scott of The Waterboys on a stormy Tuesday night in Galway City in the late 1980s, The Saw Doctors grew quickly, touring around Ireland and Great Britain, including a six-week stint with The Waterboys on the Fisherman’s Blues tour in 1989.

The band's second single, ‘I Useta Lover’ was a surprise Number One hit in Ireland in 1990, remaining top of the charts for nine weeks, going on to become the biggest selling Irish single ever.

In August 2021, The Saw Doctors scored a surprise chart success when the vinyl re-release of the band’s debut album 'If This Is Rock And Roll, I Want My Old Job Back’ landed at No. 3 in the Irish Album charts.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 26th January at 9.00am from www.Ticketmaster.ie