The Comhairle Dáil Ceantar Officer Board of Sligo Fianna Fáil has confirmed the candidates selected by party members in the Ballymote/Tubbercurry Local Electoral Area to contest the upcoming local elections for the party.

Barry Gallagher, Liam Brennan, Keith Henry and sitting councillor Paul Taylor were all selected by party members at a convention last night to run in the June Local Elections.

Senator Eugene Murphy chaired the convention in Ballymote .