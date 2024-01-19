Senior cycle and pre-senior cycle students and their families are invited to attend the Mayo Careers Fair/Aonach GairmeMhaighEo 2024 at ATU Mayo, Castlebar tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th from 11am-3pm.

It will provide students and their families with an opportunity to view the wide range of options at their disposal when they leave second level education or if a mature learner is considering a return to education with the purpose of reskilling or upskilling.

A number of guest speakers will also be in attendance on the day, including Dr Brian Mooney, one of the country’s foremost guidance counsellors and education experts who writes a weekly column in The Irish Times and Eileen Keleghan from the Central Applications Office, who will bring students through their options. Brian will deliver a talk at 12 noon in a breakout room on the day, while Eileen’s talk on the CAO will be at 1pm.

Guy Flouch from EUNiCAS will deliver a talk at 2pm, on the options available to students to study abroad. Deirdre O’Connor from ATU will speak about DARE at 11.30am. DARE is a third level alternative admissions scheme for school-leavers under the age of 23, whose disabilities have had a negative impact on their second level education. Dr Seamus Morrissey from ATU will speak at 2pm on HEAR (Higher Education Access Route). HEAR is a higher education admissions scheme for Leaving Certificate students (under 23) whose economic or social background are underrepresented in higher education.

The following exhibitors will host stands on the day:

University of Galway; Maynooth University; Trinity College Dublin; Dublin City University; ATU Mayo; ATU Galway; ATU Sligo; ATU Donegal; Ulster University; St Patrick’s Pontifical University Maynooth; BIMM Institute Dublin; Technological University of the Shannon; National Tertiary Office; Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board; Mayo College of Further Education and Training; North Connaught College of Further Education; Donegal ETB; Online Flexible and Professional Development; Gaisce – The President’s Awards; College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE); An Garda Siochana; Irish Defence Forces; Employability Mayo; Gills Driving School; ESB Networks; South West Mayo Development Company; Mayo Northeast LEADER Company: Westport Estate; CareerChoice.ie; Nua Healthcare; Errigal Training Centre; Western Care Association; Career Navigation Consultants; Mayo Recovery College;TFI Local Link Mayo and Mayo Credit Unions.

The purpose of Mayo Careers Fair 2024 is to arm students and families with key information on the various options available to them upon completing their second-level education or to mature learners who wish to return to education to upskill or reskill. Admission is free of charge.

Stands from leading CAO universities and colleges will afford students the opportunity to ask key questions about those institutions, entry requirements and employment prospects. Non-college options will also be presented on the day.

The event is supported by Mayo County Council/Mayo.ie; MSLETB; the HSE; Mayo Local Employment Services; Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP); ATU; ÚdarásnaGaeltachta; South West Mayo Development Company; and Mayo North East LEADER Partnership.