Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving three vehicles, that occurred shortly after 10am on Tuesday on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown, Galway.



A female passenger (87yrs) of one of the cars was fatally injured in the collision. The female driver (40s) of the same vehicle was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The female driver (20s) of the second car was uninjured and received treatment at the scene.



The male driver (50s) of the van was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.



Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N17 at Gortnagunned, Milltown, Galway between 9:30am and 10.10am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.