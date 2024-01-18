Members of Mayo County Council have agreed to set up a working committee to establish an animal welfare officer in the county.

It comes following a presentation made at this week's council meeting, regarding the need for such an officer in the county.

At present, there are dog wardens in Mayo, but they do not have the same legal powers as an animal welfare officer.

The presentation was made by Rachel Slater, a member of an animal advocacy group in Mayo set up following a serious incident involving an animal in Ballina back in 2018.

Following the presentation, a councillor also recommended that county vets could help with the neutering of cats under the trap neuter release (TNR) scheme.

Rachel spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan and began by explaining more about her presentation....