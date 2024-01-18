Motorists are advised to slow down and take due care as many areas of county Mayo remain under snowfall this lunchtime.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected again tonight.

A yellow alert for cold weather and ice remains in effect for the entire country until eleven o'clock tomorrow (Fri) morning.

Many schools across county Mayo remained closed due to the weather today and others delayed opening times this morning

A section of the main N26 road between Foxford and Ballina has been closed to traffic since 12.30pm this afternoon and is likely to remain closed for at least another half an hour (1.45 pm) on the Foxford side of the turn off for Knockmore.

Gardai in Ballina say its closed as a lorry that went off the road earlier this morning is being recovered.

The lorry went off the road after 10am this morning.