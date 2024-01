A section of the main N26 road between Foxford and Ballina will be closed, on the Foxford side of the turn off for Knockmore, for about 15 minutes about now (12.30pm)

Gardai in Ballina say it is due to close at 12.30pm this afternoon as a lorry that partially went off the road is being recovered.

The lorry went off the road after 10am this morning and traffic has been disrupted as a result, but remains passable until 12.30, at which time it will be closed completely to traffic for 15 minutes