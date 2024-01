Shoppers will need to create new habits around recycling once the deposit return scheme comes into effect next month.

25 cents will be added to the price of certain grocery products in PET plastic and aluminium cans.

Packaging will have a special Re-turn logo on them, which will allow people to claim the 25 cents back when they bring their empties back to supermarkets.

CEO of Lidl Ireland, JP Scally, says our recycling behaviour will need to change after the 1st of February...