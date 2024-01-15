Michael Lynn's sentence hearing has been adjourned until next month, to allow time for his legal team to get a psychological report.

The 55 year old Crossmolina native, of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, County Wicklow, was convicted last month of stealing almost €18 million euro from six financial institutions.

He did so by taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties, including his own €5.5 million euro home in Howth, County Dublin.

A new sentence hearing date has been set for 19th February.