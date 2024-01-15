Mr. Burke, who is in Mountjoy Prison for failing to comply with a court order, is blocking GSOC’s attempt to access such audio from a previous hearing.

On 7th March last, Enoch Burke was removed from the Court of Appeal while judgement was being delivered in his failed challenge to his suspension from Wilson’s Hospital School, from where he has since been dismissed for gross misconduct.

His parents, brothers Isaac and Simeon; and sister Ammi, were also removed by Gardaí.

Simeon was later convicted of a public order offence.

GSOC is now investigating the behaviour of Gardaí that afternoon and in order to do so, they’re seeking the backup audio recording from the courtroom.

Enoch claims this ambient recording system is in breach of privacy laws and amounts to an unlawful surveillance of individuals.

(He is objecting to GSOC being given access to anything recorded when the court wasn’t in session.)

Enoch is making his submissions Mountjoy prison because he refused to give an undertaking not to interrupt and disrupt the court if he was to attend in person.

Isaac, Ammi and their parents, Seán and Martina, were also excluded from the courtroom for the same reason.