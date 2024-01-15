The public gallery in Aras an Chontae is full to capacity this afternoon on the day of the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

There are also just as many members of the public outside in the hallway of the building.

This comes following concerns from people about the government’s plans to accommodate Ukrainian refugees in a modular housing development at Castlemacgarrett.

Standing orders have been suspended at the start of today’s meeting to discuss issues regarding the Department of Integration’s plans in the county.

The meeting has been adjourned and is expected to resume in the next short while, at around 3:00pm.