Galway and Roscommon meet this Friday in the Connacht GAA FBD League final.

The Tribesmen kicked their season off on Friday last with victory in the semi final over Andy Moran’s Leitrim.

As for Roscommon, they got the better of an impressive London outfit on Saturday for a chance at the first piece of silverware in the province for 2024.

Throw in this coming Friday in the University of Galway Airdome at the Connacht GAA COE is at 7:30pm.

Leitrim’s Michael McGirl will take charge of the game.