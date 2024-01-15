There are more than 500 asylum seekers, single men, living on the streets in Dublin this week in sub zero temperatures, as the bulk of the accommodation secured for them by government has been withdrawn due to an increasing number of protests.

While it has always been difficult to be an asylum seeker in Ireland, it has become increasingly more difficult due to the level of misinformation that is circulating at present, particularly around young single men. That’s the view of Roscommon native John Lannon, CEO of Doras - an independent, non-profit, non-governmental, human rights organisation working to promote and protect the rights of refugees and migrants.

He says that while, undoubtedly, there are many services and facilities lacking in communities right across the country, that's not the fault of asylum seekers or refugees and blocking their access to accommodation wont solve these problems.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked John this lunchtime, as a man who works with asylum seekers, how difficult is it to be an asylum seeker in this country at present…