A special Heritage Council publication which features stories from heritage officers in every county is being launched today, celebrating 25 years since the Heritage Officer Network was founded.

‘Opening the door to Ireland’s heritage’ is a booklet detailing one key heritage project from each local authority from the last three years.

Collectively, these highlight the enormous contribution made by the network to the preservation of our heritage over the last 25 years.

Included in the booklet is the story of the Mayo Wetlands Survey.

The survey, aimed at mapping and recording the county’s wetlands, looks to gather basic information on the wetland habits of Mayo and to raise awareness of the wetland resources.

Mayo is a county renowned for its wetlands, as well as the vast expanses of peatland in the northwest of the county, the great lakes, and one of Ireland’s premier salmon rivers – the River Moy.

Other aspects of Mayo wetlands that the survey will contribute to include the protection of wildlife habitats, providing biodiversity, improving water quality, storing floodwaters, providing recreational opportunities, and acting as a vital source of carbon.

The publication can be read in full on the Heritage Council website:

https://www.heritagecouncil.ie/content/files/Opening-the-Door-to-Irelands-Heritage.pdf

(Boardwalk at Ballycroy National Park, Co Mayo - photo Deirdre Cunnigham)