Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will co-lead a research project looking into how 3D printing can transform healthcare through personalised medicine.

The PROCEED 3D project is co-led by Dr Marion McAfee, ATU’s senior lecturer and funded by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

As the world's population ages and the one-size-fits-all approach to medicine is often inadequate, 3D printing of personalised medicine could be a game-changer in tailoring healthcare solutions, particularly for the elderly population, as it offers a new level of precision and personalisation in treatment by including several drugs in a single tablet at customisable doses.

This approach improves treatment outcomes and empowers healthcare providers to create patient-centric solutions to enhance overall well-being.