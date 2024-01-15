A secondary school teacher from Mayo will co-present TG4’s new cookery show, which begins this Thursday.

Home cook Rebecca Uí Chonaola is a science teacher from Aghamore, and now lives on the Aran Islands.

She will join chef Niall Ó Conchúir across eight episodes of ‘Planda go Pláta’ as they cook vegan recipes created especially for the series.

The series celebrates plant based cooking, with Rebecca and Niall meeting inspiring local farmers around the country to showcase the many amazing vegatables that grow in Ireland and the health benefits they provide tro us.

Rebecca wasn’t raised in Irish, but has become a fluent speaker thanks to the local community and her husband Fionnán Ó Conaola.

She decided to go vegan eight years ago for ethical reasons and has become very involved in the Galway vegan community.

Planda go Pláta begins this Thursday, January 18, on TG4 at 8:00pm.