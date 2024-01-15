The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) is teaming up with RTÉ’s Operation Transformation to support National Blood Pressure Day 2024. The partnership will see over 21 participating pharmacies in Mayo, offering once-off free blood pressure checks this Thursday, 18 January.

High blood pressure affects two out of three over 50s, but it is symptomless. Once detected, high blood pressure is one of the few conditions that can be successfully managed, but only if you know you have it. Following a quick, easy, and non-invasive blood pressure check, your community pharmacist can provide you with a detailed results card and any necessary health advice or referral.

Risks of allowing high blood pressure to go untreated include higher likelihood of developing a number of conditions including:

Heart disease

Stroke

Dementia

Problems with eyesight or kidneys

Participating Pharmacies in Mayo

Bridge St. Pharmacy, Bridge St, Gorteendrunagh, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

O'Connell's Pharmacy, Westport Primary Care Centre, Tubber Hill, Westport, Co. Mayo

Stauntons Link Pharmacy, Hopkins Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Stauntons Pharmacy, New Antrim St, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Aran Health Pharmacy, Silverbridge Tesco Shopping Centre, Claremorris, Co. Mayo

Byrnes Totalhealth Pharmacy, Main St, Kiltimagh, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo

Heaneys Pharmacy, Bridge St, Cahernamart, Westport, Co. Mayo

Molloy’s lifestyle pharmacy, Garden St, Ballina, Co. Mayo

Sauntons Pharmacy, Main St, Castlebard ,Co. Mayo

O'Connell's Pharmacy, Tubberhill, Westport, Co. Mayo

Reillys Totalhealth Pharmacy,Barrack Street, Belmullet,Co. Mayo

Lloyds Claremorris, The Square, Co. Mayo, F12 E670

HealthWest Community Pharmacy,Ballindine North, Ballindine,Co. Mayo, F12 K5F1

Flynn's Pharmacy,The Square, Claremorris,Co. Mayo, F12 R2D1

O'Connell's Pharmacy,Main St, Swinford Co. Mayo, F12 W2R2

Molloys Pharmacy,Main St, Cartrongilbert, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, F26 A4E3

Kilroy's CarePlus Pharmacy,Emmet Street, Ballina, Co. Mayo, F26 W9K8

Molloys Pharmacy, Bunree Rd., Abbeyhalfquarter, Ballina Co. Mayo, F26 Y9PF

Lloyds Westport, Unit 1 Mill House, Mill Street, Co. Mayo, F28 AX83

Molloys Pharmacy, Davitt Quarter, Achill Sound, Co. Mayo, F28 V4P0

Allcare Pharmacy – Ryders, Main Street, Co. Mayo, F31 P950

A full list of participating pharmacies is available on the Operation Transformation website at: https://ot.rte.ie/events/national-blood-pressure-day/