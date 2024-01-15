A Do Not Consume Notice for the Mulranny Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers can now resume normal use of the water supply.

The notice, which was issued on Monday last, 8 January, was put in place to protect the health of customers following the failure of a pumping system at the local water treatment plant.

This failure caused higher than permissible levels of the coagulant aluminium sulphate salt to enter the water network.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible and following satisfactory water samples the Do Not Consume notice has been lifted with immediate effect.