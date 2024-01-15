€4.5 million fund has been announced to help tackle dereliction and vacancy in rural Ireland.

That's according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who says several projects have been earmarked for redevelopment.

These include the purchase of the former 'Broadway Restaurant' building in Charlestown for use as a multi-purpose community space, the old Garda Barracks in Bellacorrick for use as a community hub, and the former HSE Centre in Louisburgh for use as a Men's Shed.

This investment he says is a testament to the government's commitment to rural development.

Deputy Dillon concluded by saying he looks forward to seeing these buildings developed for community use in the coming months.