An innovative heritage experience in Headford has been honoured with an international prize.

The Headford Lace Trail, launched in the autumn, has taken the top spot in the 2023 Sound Walk September Awards.

The Headford Lace Trail runs on the SonicMaps platform, a website which uses phone GPS to play audio in listeners’ own earphones as they move along a 55-minute route through the town.

It was commissioned by Headford Lace Project and supported with funding from Galway County Arts Office.

From an initial 60 submissions to the awards, an online jury selected a shortlist of 14 sound walks, from Australia, Canada, England, Ireland, Mexico, Scotland and the USA. A Grand Jury then deliberated over a winner.

To experience the walk in person, locals and visitors are encouraged to pick up the introductory leaflet available around Headford, including from the Angler’s Rest Hotel. Instructions are also via the Headford Lace Project website at headfordlaceproject.ie.

The walk requires one set of headphones, and one well-charged smartphone, per person. To listen to the walk remotely, visit sonicmaps.xyz/player.