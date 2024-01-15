Electric Ireland has announced price reductions for around 1.1 million people.



It's dropping its residential electricity and gas unit rates.



Electric Ireland, the country's largest energy suppler, has this morning announced its second price reduction for over 1.1 million people this winter.



It's reducing residential electricity and gas prices by 8% and 7% respectively effective from March 1st.



It means Electric Irelandâ€™s residential electricity customers will save an average of â‚€152.78 and its residential gas customers will save an average of â‚€111.29 on annual bills.



Its Executive Director Pat Fenlon says the company is "acutely aware of the pressure many customers continue to experience due to the impact of international events and the energy crisis over the last two years."



The two price decreases in November 2023 and March 2024 will result in a cumulative reduction of 17.2% in electricity prices and 18.2% in gas.