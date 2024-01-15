

Gardai­ are increasing the age of trainees from 35 to 50.



The latest Garda recruitment competition has opened today and will run until 3pm on the 8th of February.



Following a Government decision, the age limit to apply to become a Garda trainee has risen from 35 to 50.



The Garda Commissioner is calling on people from all background and communities to apply to become a Garda.



Drew Harris has commented previously on the need to not only meet the Government target of 15,000 Gardai­ but increase Garda numbers even more, due to population growth and the changing nature of crime.



There are currently 13,998 Gardai according to December figures.



Candidates can apply to become a garda at www.publicjobs.ie.