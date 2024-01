St Mary’s Cathedral in Tuam will this evening host the service of the installation of the new Dean of Tuam.

The very Reverend Diane Margaret Matchett will be the next Dean of Tuam and Incumbent of Tuam and Omey Group of Parishes

Ms Matchett was ordained in the Church of Ireland in 2005 and has recently been based in the diocese of Armagh.

The service will take place this evening at 5 at St Mary’s Cathedral, with refreshments afterwards in the Synod Hall