Yesterday afternoon in Newport the official unveiling took place of a bronze statue of Granuaile, the 16th century Pirate Queen, all part of the "Two Graces project" for the west Mayo town.

The project was undertaken by Newport Business Association and the sculptor for both installations is Killaser based, Mark Rhodes.

Earlier this year, a statue of the 20th century film star Princess Grace of Monaco was unveiled on the Castlebar road entrance to the town and yesterday on the Westport Road entrance, looking out into Clew Bay, the statue of Grace O'Malley.

The Minister of State Dara Calleary was in attendance and the statue was officially unveiled by the Chieftain of The O'Malley Clan - Nano O'Malley McMahon.

Novelist Anne Chambers, who wrote a biography of the late Pirate Queen was also present.

Lis McManamon, of the Granuaile pub and resstaurant in the town and a member of the "Two Graces Committee" and Darragh McGee of the Newport Business Association spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley about the development...