More than 200 people gathered yesterday afternoon in Crossboyne, Claremorris over their concerns over what they insist is the the lack of government information available to them on the government's plans to accommodate Ukrainian refugees with a modular home development at Castlemacgarrett, Claremorris.

They community is demanding that the Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman and the government engage with them about its plans.

Midwest News received confirmation from the Minister's Dept last week that following an open request, an application has been submitted to develop modular homes at the Castlemagarrett site to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Paul Lawless, an Aontu member in Mayo was among those in attendance at yesterday's gathering and he has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley ...