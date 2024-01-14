TV Ireland will broadcast a special programme on the Connacht Fleadh in Ballina on Thursday Jan 25th, at 7pm on Sky Channel 186.

The program presented by Henry Mc Glade will feature musicians ,singers, dancers from all over the West of Ireland who travelled to Ballina last summer in the hope of winning Connaught Titles, The Connacht Council of Comhaltas Ceoltoirí Éireann (CCÉ) awarded the 2023 Connacht Fleadh to Ballina to coincide with the 300th centenary of the town.

The Moy Valley and Bofield branches of Comhaltas joined forces to stage the event which was held from 23rd June to 2nd July.

Around 2,000 competitors competed in the Fleadh competitions in St Mary’s Secondary school in a bid to qualify for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann - the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar

In addition to the competitions, a major Fleadh street programme of events took place in town centre.

Mary Gallagher, grandniece of Éamonn Ceannt, one of the leaders of the Easter 1916 rising gave a lecture on his life and commitment to the Irish tradition and to playing his Uilllean pipes.

The Jackie Clarke Collection secured the loan of the 1916 leaders pipes from the Curragh Military Museum and were was on display during the week of the Fleadh.

Uilleann piper Eamonn Walsh gave a rendition on Ceannt’s historical set of pipes which dates back to 1830.

PRO, Eamonn Walsh says the Connacht Fleadh in Ballina is a stepping stone to another All-Ireland Fleadh for the town and County, and paid tribute to Mayo County Council for their financial support.