Stronger fencing is being considered for a stretch of the Castlebar River at Fortlands where a 55-year old man slipped and fell and was subsequently drowned last July.

Tony Fallon is believed to have been walking towards his home on a section of Greenway when he fell through a hedge and ended in the water.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor at an inquest in Swinford last month.

It is understood that since the inquest hearing gardai have been in touch with Mayo County Council in relation to the concerns that were raised by Tony Fallon’s family.

As well as a stronger fence it has been proposed that CCTV be placed on the Greenway instead of the entrance to the Greenway at Scoil Raifteri.

A joint meeting between An Garda Siochana and Mayo County Council on the issues raised at the inquest is understood to be planned.