A Sligo-Leitrim TD says the latest ESRI report into the provision of long-term residential care in Ireland shows that without immediate action, the entire population will suffer.

Deputy Marian Harkin says the report shows counties in the west do not have the required number of beds available, despite having the oldest population in the country.

Deputy Harkin also added that the continuing trend of smaller family owned and operated homes closing in this regions is adding to the severity of the situation.

The Independent TD told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that action needs to be taken by the Minister following the publication of this report...