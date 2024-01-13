Mayo schools enjoyed great success overnight at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in Dublin.

A total of 7 awards were won by schools in the county.

Mount St Michael Secondary School in Claremorris won a total of 6 awards across various categories.

Aoibheann Mangan won the HRB (Heath Research Board) Special award as well as first place in the Senior Individual Health and Wellbeing category.

Mary Lillibeth Curry Glynn won 2nd place in the Intermediate Health and Wellbeing category, Cassie Grittith Blitger won the Jack Reston Special award while a trio of Leen, Meta and Vanesa were highly commended in the Health and Wellbeing category.

Teacher Stephanie Hogan was awarded the Teacher of excellence award for the Health and Wellbeing category.

Meanwhile St. Joseph's Secondary School in Castlebar took home one award.

Beth Scully came in 3rd place in the Junior Individual Category.

The overall winner was 17 year old Limerick student Sean O'Sullivan, a fifth year student from Colaiste Chairain whose project looked at Artificial Intelligence.