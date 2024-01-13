More than half of the public disapprove of the Government's handling of immigration.

The Amarach poll for the Irish Daily Mail shows that almost three quarters of people believe the level of immigration into Ireland is too high, with only 3 percent claiming it is too low.

63 percent of 35 to 44 year olds feel the Government have handled the situation poorly, while only 5 percent felt there was a positive impact.

The poll comes as a protest was held overnight at Racket Hall near Roscrea, over plans to house 160 International Protection applicants.